How dirty tricks in business can backfire on the offender

The Globe and Mail reported on research by Gene Moo Lee, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business.

Lee and a team of researchers studied fake news in the business world in order to better understand what happens when a company engages in fake news as a means of damaging a competitor.