Vancouver’s North Korea meeting: Opaque agenda, odd group of participants

The Globe and Mail quoted Brian Job, director of the Centre of International Relations at the Liu Institute at UBC, about a meeting about North Korea hosted by Canada and the United States.

“[U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson] is clearly attempting to delay, forestall, whatever word you wish to use, efforts by more hawkish elements in the White House who continue to argue for the prospect of a military attack,” Job said.