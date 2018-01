Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canada’s youth are clear losers from higher minimum wage

Maclean’s cited research by Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about youth employment.

Seidel and two co-authors tracked Canadian youth and detailed benefits associated with teenaged employment.

The story also appeared on MSN.