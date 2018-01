Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The weird trick that will help you de-stress in seconds

Women’s Health highlighted UBC research that found the scent of your significant other’s clothing is associated with lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol in your blood.

“Our findings suggest that a partner’s scent alone, even without their physical presence, can be a powerful tool to help reduce stress,” said lead study author Marlise Hofe.

Similar stories appeared in the International Business Times U.K., Discover Magazine, National Post and BC Business.