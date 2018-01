Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Google Doodle honours DNA researcher Har Gobind Khorana

Har Gobind Khorana, a former UBC researcher, was honoured by Google with a doodle, The Hindu reported.

In 1952, Khorana moved to Vancouver and began his research on DNA at UBC.

The story also appeared on Economic Times India and Al-Jazeera.