Unlike humans, bonobos shun helpers, befriend bullies

NPR quoted Kiley Hamlin, a UBC developmental psychology researcher, about a study that found bonobo monkeys befriend bullies likely due to dominance associated with mean behaviour.

Hamlin noted since hierarchies are ubiquitous in human and primate societies, the bonobos’ sensitivity to dominance is not surprising.

The article also appeared on Oregon Public Broadcasting.