Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 1 private equity stock about to go nuclear

M.V. Ramana, the Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security with the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, was quoted in an article on Yahoo about nuclear reactors.

Ramana discussed the need to deal with nuclear reactors after they are shut down.