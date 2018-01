Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Opinion: Expanding human rights protection at work is a shared responsibility

Bethany Hastie, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an op-ed for The Province about human rights protection in the workplace.

“It is important that human rights are understood as a collective endeavour, and a collective responsibility,” she wrote.