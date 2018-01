Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kids commuting to school: What’s driving the conversation?

CBC interviewed Mariana Brussoni, a professor at UBC’s School of Population and Public Health, in a story about how children commute to school.

Brussoni discussed the benefits that are associated with children walking to school.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.