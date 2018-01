Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate

The Canadian Press interviewed Adam Ford, a professor of biology at UBC’s Okanagan campus, about the cultural divide in the discussion of hunting large carnivores.

Ford discussed how “the system is set up for us to manage populations, not individuals.”

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, on CBC Edmonton, in the Edmonton Journal, and Vancouver Sun.