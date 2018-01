Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A marathon of genealogy

Jean Teillet, a treaty negotiator and UBC law professor, was quoted in a Globe and Mail article about the increasing number of Canadians embracing their Métis heritage.

Teillet wrote a book on the history of the Métis nation.