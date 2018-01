Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

They’re 50

Jeremy Shipper, Sébastien Roy and Jeremie Dussault-Lefebvre, master’s students at the UBC school of architecture and landscape architecture, assisted in a Canadian Architect retrospective.

The article featured the Undergraduate Library at UBC and the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery.