Comment: Connecting the dots in family-violence cases

The Times Colonist published an op-ed co-written by Susan Boyd, a professor emerita at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about family violence.

“Not connecting the dots between the varied forms that family violence takes, and failing to take seriously the warning signs of controlling and manipulative behavior, can have tragic consequences,” wrote Boyd and Gillian Calder from the University of Victoria.