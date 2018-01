Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. increases homeowner-grant threshold to $1.65-million

The Globe and Mail interviewed Thomas Davidoff, a UBC business professor who specializes in real estate, about changes to B.C.’s homeowner-grant program.

He said raising property taxes while cutting income and sales taxes would target homeowners who do not pay income taxes or buy goods locally and lead to lower property prices.