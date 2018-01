Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latest property assessment data shows big increases for many condo and townhouse owners

Tsur Somerville, professor and director of UBC’s centre for urban economics and real estate, was quoted in a Vancouver Sun story about the latest property assessment data.

Somerville said the big jumps in strata property value is worrisome.

“When you see a lot of price appreciation in the thing that’s really the entry-level product, then you’re really more concerned about people being shut out, particularly when you see these kind of increases out in the Fraser Valley,” he said.