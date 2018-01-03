Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Humans may be able to pick out sick people just by looking at their faces

Stat News reported on a new study out of Sweden that suggests humans can detect whether someone is sick by looking at their faces.

UBC psychology professor Mark Schaller, who wasn’t involved in the study, said the ratio of false alarms was quite high, and that the observers were only semi-accurate.

“It’s a useful reminder of the fact that when we humans use superficial characteristics as sickness cues … those superficial features often lead us astray, with the consequence that we may often respond to healthy people as though they are sick,” said Schaller.