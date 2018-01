Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can new boss put Westport on road to profitability?

Business in Vancouver highlighted Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a UBC spinoff, in a recent story.

The company’s technology allows heavy-duty trucks to run on natural gas with performance comparable to diesel engines but with lower fuel costs and less emissions.