UBC researcher to study earthquakes on Mars

The Vancouver Sun highlighted work by UBC geophysicist Catherine Johnson, who is part of an international NASA team that will gather seismic information about Mars.

The NASA mission will place a lander on Mars. The spacecraft will launch May 5 and is expected to land on Nov. 26.

“We could discover information that could turn out to be important clues in the planet’s history, and to determine whether Mars is seismically active, which we are pretty sure it is,” said Johnson.