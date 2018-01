Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top 20 Vancouver news stories of 2017

The Georgia Straight highlighted wildfires and UBC research on air pollution as part of a story on top news stories of 2017.

Air pollution is linked to almost 8,000 Canadian deaths a year, according to UBC professors Chris Carlsten and Michael Brauer. Brauer also believes more smoke-related issues will arise in the coming years as a warmer climate leads to more wildfires.