Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Helping women deal with life after prison

The Vancouver Sun reported on a peer mentor program created by UBC researchers that pairs former prisoners with those currently incarcerated to help them cope with life on the outside.

The researchers, Dr. Ruth Elwood Martin and Dr. Patricia Janssen at UBC’s school of population and public health, say the program has helped more than 300 women.