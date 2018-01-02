Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Child rep collects documents after sisters’ deaths

UBC law professor Erez Aloni was interviewed for a Canadian Press story on the two young sisters whose bodies were found in an Oak Bay home on Christmas Day.

Aloni said typically courts are reluctant to intervene in every issue involving family disputes, despite having the authority to do so.

“It’s a more complex and sensitive issue than simply collecting a debt. You want to make sure that the parties can continue to work together as parents,” he said.

The story also appeared on CTV, News 1130 and in the Vancouver Sun and Times Colonist.