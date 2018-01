Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Meghan Markle still be an actor?

Bustle highlighted the future career options of American actor Meghan Markle after she marries into the royal family.

The article quoted Sarika Bose, a UBC pofessor with knowledge of the royal family, who said “It would be groundbreaking if [Markle] were able to continue in her job.”