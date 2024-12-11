Nature is a bipartisan love affair—if we stick to the basics

A new UBC Psychology study has found that, no matter their political stripe, people value nature for the same big reasons.

Conservatives and liberals agree on more than you might think—at least when it comes to saving nature.

A new UBC Psychology study has found that, no matter their political stripe, people value nature for the same big reasons: survival, the beauty of the outdoors, and leaving something for future generations. But mention climate change or religion, and those warm feelings split fast.

So, what’s going on?

UBC researchers asked more than 1,500 Americans—a near-equal number of Democrats and Republicans—to explain in their own words why they care about nature. Most people, left or right, landed on the same answers:

We need nature to survive.

It’s beautiful.

Future generations deserve to enjoy it, too.

But when it came to motivations like staving off climate disaster or honouring religious duty, the harmony faded, with liberals and conservatives drifting in opposite directions.

Why does it matter?

This finding offers a rare bit of optimism: If environmental campaigns stick to the basics—why nature matters to all of us—they might actually bridge the political divide. Push divisive hot-buttons like climate fear, though, and you’re back to square one, with people retreating into partisan camps.

What’s next?

The researchers believe environmental advocates should consider rethinking their approach. Focusing on the common ground could unite more people behind the cause, skip the squabbles and tap into what everyone already believes: that nature is worth saving.

Journalists may request an interview with first author Matthew Billet by contacting Alex Walls at alex.walls@ubc.ca.