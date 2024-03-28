UBC experts on lawsuit against major social media platforms

Four Ontario school boards are seeking $4.5 billion in damages from the parent companies of TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Their legal action filed Wednesday alleges negative impacts on children’s attention, learning, and mental health.
UBC experts are available to comment.
Prof. Hassan M. Ahmad (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: ahmad@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Legal process, legal grounds for court case
Dr. Ron Darvin (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 778-889-5080
Email: ron.darvin@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Potential addictiveness of platforms designed to encourage continuous use; how social media can help develop literacies
*intermittent availability throughout weekend
Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Positives and negatives of social media for social communication, relationships, and psychological adjustment; ways in which online social communication is similar to and different from in-person communication; Instagram, Facebook and TikTok
*available 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.