UBC experts on lawsuit against major social media platforms Media Advisories

Four Ontario school boards are seeking $4.5 billion in damages from the parent companies of TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Their legal action filed Wednesday alleges negative impacts on children’s attention, learning, and mental health.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Prof. Hassan M. Ahmad (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: ahmad@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Legal process, legal grounds for court case

Dr. Ron Darvin (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Tel: 778-889-5080

Email: ron.darvin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Potential addictiveness of platforms designed to encourage continuous use; how social media can help develop literacies

*intermittent availability throughout weekend

Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Positives and negatives of social media for social communication, relationships, and psychological adjustment; ways in which online social communication is similar to and different from in-person communication; Instagram, Facebook and TikTok

*available 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.