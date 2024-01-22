UBC experts on public transit and labour disputes

A 48-hour strike has shut down bus and SeaBus service in Metro Vancouver. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Alex Bigazzi
Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Email: alex.bigazzi@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- System resilience and relationships with active travel
- Cycling and e-bikes, active transportation, micro-mobility, GHG emissions from transportation
Dr. Kelly Clifton (she/her)
Professor, J. Armand Bombardier Chair, Regional Transportation Planning
School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: kelly.clifton@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Disruption, working from home, and larger impacts of transit strike
- Transport and land use interactions, travel behaviour, pedestrian modeling, equity in transportation policy
Dr. Lawrence Frank
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-290-4260
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Public transit, transportation, public health, neighbourhood walkability, urban planning
Dr. Gord Lovegrove (he/him)
Associate Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-808-9377
Email: gord.lovegrove@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Sustainable public transportation and public transit
- Active transportation (bike, walk, bus) and safe commuting
* Available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon
Dr. Mark Thompson
Professor Emeritus, Sauder School of Business
Email: mark.thompson@sauder.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-263-6008
Interview language(s): English
- Labour law, collective bargaining