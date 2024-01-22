Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on public transit and labour disputes Media Advisories

A 48-hour strike has shut down bus and SeaBus service in Metro Vancouver. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Alex Bigazzi

Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: alex.bigazzi@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

System resilience and relationships with active travel

Cycling and e-bikes, active transportation, micro-mobility, GHG emissions from transportation

Dr. Kelly Clifton (she/her)

Professor, J. Armand Bombardier Chair, Regional Transportation Planning

School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: kelly.clifton@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Disruption, working from home, and larger impacts of transit strike

Transport and land use interactions, travel behaviour, pedestrian modeling, equity in transportation policy

Dr. Lawrence Frank

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-290-4260

Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Public transit, transportation, public health, neighbourhood walkability, urban planning

Dr. Gord Lovegrove (he/him)

Associate Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-808-9377

Email: gord.lovegrove@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sustainable public transportation and public transit

Active transportation (bike, walk, bus) and safe commuting

* Available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon

Dr. Mark Thompson

Professor Emeritus, Sauder School of Business

Email: mark.thompson@sauder.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-263-6008

Interview language(s): English