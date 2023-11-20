Canada flag in Parliament

Photo by Jason Hafso on Unsplash

UBC experts on the Canadian economy

Media Advisories

Nov 20, 2023    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Federal finance minister Chrystia Freeland is to deliver the government’s fall economic statement on Tuesday. UBC experts will be available to comment.    

Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 778-384-1489 or 604-822-8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French

  • Housing, real estate, mortgages, urban public finance

Dr. Alexandra Flynn
Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law and Director, Housing Research Collaborative
Tel: 647-801-9810
Email: flynn@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Housing need, housing affordability, evictions and tenancy protections, homelessness 

*Unavailable Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Dr. Ross Hickey
Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science, UBC Okanagan
Email: ross.hickey@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Charitable giving, public policy, inflation 

*Unavailable Tuesday or Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday from 2-5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-noon 

Find other stories about: , , ,

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca