UBC experts on the Canadian economy Media Advisories

Federal finance minister Chrystia Freeland is to deliver the government’s fall economic statement on Tuesday. UBC experts will be available to comment.

Dr. Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 778-384-1489 or 604-822-8325

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Housing, real estate, mortgages, urban public finance

Dr. Alexandra Flynn

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law and Director, Housing Research Collaborative

Tel: 647-801-9810

Email: flynn@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Housing need, housing affordability, evictions and tenancy protections, homelessness

*Unavailable Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dr. Ross Hickey

Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science, UBC Okanagan

Email: ross.hickey@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Charitable giving, public policy, inflation

*Unavailable Tuesday or Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday from 2-5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-noon