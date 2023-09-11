Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: Climate Economy Summit Media Advisories

What are the risks and opportunities for the Canadian economy in the face of climate change?

On September 14, academic, government and industry experts will come together to discuss the opportunities and risks in the net zero transition at the first-of-its-kind Climate Economy Summit at UBC.

Media are invited to attend the summit, hosted by the BC Net Zero Innovation Network, Foresight Canada, Creative Destruction Lab Vancouver and the UBC Sauder School of Business.

“The summer of 2023 made it obvious that the climate crisis is an urgent and present threat,” said summit co-organizer Dr. Justin Bull, academic director of the Centre for Climate and Business Solutions and leader of the sustainability and ethics group at UBC Sauder School of Business.

“Our understanding of risk, growth, value and stability are being undermined by changing ecological realities. How can private capital align with sound public policy to urgently scale climate solutions that are aligned with the size of this challenge? Those are some of the questions we hope to tackle at this summit.”

Presenters and topics include:

Closing the Climate Action Gap : Dr. Justin Bull, leader, sustainability and ethics group, UBC Sauder.

: Dr. Justin Bull, leader, sustainability and ethics group, UBC Sauder. The Indigenous Perspective on Climate Action : Carol Anne Hilton, CEO and founder, the Indigenomics Institute and the Global Centre of Indigenomics.

: Carol Anne Hilton, CEO and founder, the Indigenomics Institute and the Global Centre of Indigenomics. Quantifying the Climate Crisis : Dr. Vikram Yadav, Director, UBC MEL Program in Sustainable Process Engineering.

: Dr. Vikram Yadav, Director, UBC MEL Program in Sustainable Process Engineering. The Canaries in the Coal Mine: The Insurance Industry’s Complex Relationship with Climate Action : panel discussion featuring Christie Stephenson (UBC Sauder), Dr. Maryam Golnaraghi (The Geneva Association), and Monika Freyman (Addenda Capital).

: panel discussion featuring Christie Stephenson (UBC Sauder), Dr. Maryam Golnaraghi (The Geneva Association), and Monika Freyman (Addenda Capital). The role of business education in climate action : Dr. Darren Dahl, Dean, UBC Sauder.

: Dr. Darren Dahl, Dean, UBC Sauder. The role of business in climate action : Mike Winterfield, founder and managing partner, Active Impact Investments.

: Mike Winterfield, founder and managing partner, Active Impact Investments. Multi-level government cooperation for climate action policy development: panel discussion featuring Bryan Buggey (Invest Vancouver) and Christian Hansen (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada).

Event: Climate Economy Summit

Date/Time: Thursday, September 14th, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: UBC Sauder School of Business, 9th Floor, Henry Angus Building, Vancouver (map)

Parking: West Parkade, 2140 Lower Mall, Vancouver (map)

Interview opportunities:

Justin Bull, leader, sustainability and ethics group, UBC Sauder.

Carol Anne Hilton, CEO and founder, the Indigenomics Institute and the Global Centre of Indigenomics.

Vikram Yadav, Director, UBC MEL Program in Sustainable Process Engineering.

Christie Stephenson, Executive director, Peter P. Dhillon Centre at UBC Sauder.

Darrell Kopke, Executive Director, Creative Destruction Lab-Vancouver.

Note: A livestream recording will be available for viewing post-event. Please email anaelle.paul@creativedestructionlab.com to request the link.

RSVP:

As space is limited, please RSVP to attend: Anaelle Paul, Project Manager, CDL-Vancouver

Email: anaelle.paul@creativedestructionlab.com