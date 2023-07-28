UBC experts on Vancouver Pride Festival

The annual Vancouver Pride Festival begins Friday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6, the day of the Vancouver Pride Parade. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Kyle Frackman (he/him)
Associated Professor, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies
Email: kyle.frackman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Queer and trans history and culture, history of sexuality, LGBTQ activism
Dr. Hélène Frohard-Dourlent (they/them or she/her)
Associate Director, Institutional Initiatives, UBC Equity and Inclusion Office
Email: helene.fd@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- UBC Trans, Two-Spirit and Gender Diversity Task Force and its recommendations, trans inclusion efforts at UBC
Dr. Amin Ghaziani
Professor, Department of Sociology
Tel: 778-928-7473
Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Gay neighborhoods (why do or do we not live in them?), queer nightlife (the closing of gay bars, emergence of other forms of nightlife), coming out (what is it like to disclose a sexual minority identity today?)
Trevor Goodyear (he/him)
PhD candidate, School of Nursing
Email: trevor.goodyear@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Mental health, substance use, and housing/homelessness in 2S/LGBTQ+ communities; 2S/LGBTQ+ youth health; ‘conversion therapy’ (sexual orientation and gender identity and expression change efforts)
*limited availability Aug 4 – 6
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Executive Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- 2SLGBTQ+ young people’s health and well-being, health disparities between 2SLGBTQ+ young people and cisgender and heterosexual peers (mental health, substance use, sexual health, sports involvement), protective factors in their communities and schools that make a difference in their health
*unavailable Aug 5 – 13