UBC experts on Canada’s population reaching 40M Media Advisories

Canada’s population is expected to reach 40 million by Friday. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Nemy Banthia

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation

Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French

Population growth and infrastructure

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Canada Research Chair, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Population growth and sustainability

Dr. Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 778-384-1489

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Housing

Dr. Suzanne Huot (she/her/elle)

Assistant Professor, Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy

Tel: 778-877-6127

Email: suzanne.huot@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Immigration, integration of immigrants

*available weekday afternoons only

Dr. Nathanael Lauster (he/him)

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English