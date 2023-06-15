Canada flag in Parliament

Photo by Jason Hafso on Unsplash

UBC experts on Canada’s population reaching 40M

Jun 15, 2023    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Canada’s population is expected to reach 40 million by Friday. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Nemy Banthia
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation
Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French

  • Population growth and infrastructure

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Canada Research Chair, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Population growth and sustainability

Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 778-384-1489
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Housing

Dr. Suzanne Huot (she/her/elle)
Assistant Professor, Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy
Tel: 778-877-6127
Email: suzanne.huot@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French

  • Immigration, integration of immigrants

*available weekday afternoons only

Dr. Nathanael Lauster (he/him)
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Population, demography, migration, housing

