Canada’s population is expected to reach 40 million by Friday. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Nemy Banthia
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation
Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French
- Population growth and infrastructure
Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Canada Research Chair, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Population growth and sustainability
Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 778-384-1489
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Housing
Dr. Suzanne Huot (she/her/elle)
Assistant Professor, Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy
Tel: 778-877-6127
Email: suzanne.huot@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- Immigration, integration of immigrants
*available weekday afternoons only
Dr. Nathanael Lauster (he/him)
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Population, demography, migration, housing