B.C. scientists and First Nation create decomposing 'biofoam' packaging from wood

UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. UBC forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership were quoted.
National study suggests it’s time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation

A national study led by medicine professor Dr. Jason Andrade at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation.
UBC research could help astronauts eat well on future Mars missions

Researchers from land and food systems, and chemical and biological engineering are developing ways of encapsulating omega-3 fatty acids for space missions.
Mindful sex is better sex says B.C. researcher promoting new workbook

Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Lori Brotto talked about her new book which discusses about the connection between mindfulness and better sex.
UBC scientist sends yeast and algae to space

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow explained why he sent yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
More green spaces needed for young people

A study by forestry researchers Dr. Sara Barron and Dr. Emily J. Rugel found that there should be more greenspaces to support mental health among young adults.
Did billions in spending make a dent in homelessness? Canada doesn’t know

UBCO social work professor Dr. John Graham said that modern housing is now widely viewed as an investment commodity, not a human right.
Fungi are fundamental: Scientists say spore producers can mitigate climate change

Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was quoted about the microbial network of fungi.
Why your next workout might just be in the metaverse

Dr. Kathleen Martin Ginis (UBCO school of health and exercise sciences) gave comments on the gamification of exercise and how that influences people’s responses to exercise.
Ottawa accused of suppressing research on fish-farm virus in B.C. despite warnings it could harm wild salmon

Research associate Dr. Gideon Mordecai (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said that the piscine orthoreovirus can cause ruptured blood cells and organ damage in fish.
Persistent drought conditions take toll on B.C.

Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) explained the purpose of COP27 and what needs to be done to combat climate change.
‘Throwaway kids’: Allegations of human trafficking, mistreatment at Ont. group home chain

Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles gave comments on Ontario’s child-welfare system.
B.C. CDC drops self-isolation requirements for COVID-19

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on B.C. CDC’s dropping of self-isolation requirements for COVID-19.
Prepare for rainy start to the week; atmospheric river headed for Vancouver

Daily Hive mentioned the UBC Weather Forecast Research Team’s predictions for Vancouver’s weather this week.
UBC students to paint campus Cairn to commemorate victims of transphobia

UBC’s LGBTQ+ engineering club, “Gears and Queers” painted the Engineering Cairn to commemorate Trans Day of Remembrance.
