UBC experts on Transgender Day of Remembrance

UBC experts are available to comment on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every Nov. 20 to honour lives lost to transphobic violence.
For related UBC events and resources visit: https://events.ubc.ca/tdor/
Dr. Harper Keenan (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Robert Quartermain Professor of Gender & Sexuality in Education
Tel: 604-362-9452 (please email first)
Email: Harper.Keenan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Transgender children and education
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor and Director, School of Nursing
Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Trans youth health
- Importance of supportive family and schools, and access to health care
- Health consequences of stigma and discrimination for young people