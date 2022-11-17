Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Transgender Day of Remembrance Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every Nov. 20 to honour lives lost to transphobic violence.

For related UBC events and resources visit: https://events.ubc.ca/tdor/

Dr. Harper Keenan (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy

Robert Quartermain Professor of Gender & Sexuality in Education

Tel: 604-362-9452 (please email first)

Email: Harper.Keenan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Transgender children and education

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)

Professor and Director, School of Nursing

Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre

Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English