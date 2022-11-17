Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

UBC experts on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Media Advisories

Nov 17, 2022    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC experts are available to comment on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every Nov. 20 to honour lives lost to transphobic violence.

For related UBC events and resources visit: https://events.ubc.ca/tdor/

Dr. Harper Keenan (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Robert Quartermain Professor of Gender & Sexuality in Education
Tel: 604-362-9452 (please email first)
Email: Harper.Keenan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Transgender children and education

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor and Director, School of Nursing
Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Trans youth health
  • Importance of supportive family and schools, and access to health care
  • Health consequences of stigma and discrimination for young people

Find other stories about: , , ,

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca