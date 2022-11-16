UBC In The News
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
Clinical professor Dr. Naveed Janjua discussed his study which found that the risk of developing heart inflammation is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer.
CTV
Real estate sales forecast to fall by a third in B.C. this year as interest rates rise
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) said that markets across North America are seeing a sharp decline in home sales right now.
CBC
Lengthy wait times have some B.C. cancer patients dying before their first consultations
Gynaecologic oncology clinical professor Dr. Sarah Finlayson gave comments on the growing wait times for cancer care in B.C.
Globe and Mail
Canadian scientists discover new COVID-19 variant in deer that may spread to humans
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said just because a virus might leap from animals to humans, doesn’t mean it’s able to then spread from human to human.
Toronto Star via Waterloo Region Record, Hamilton Spectator
‘Reinstate masks in public spaces’: Groups pen open letter to B.C. government
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted about how masks are still one of the effective means to prevent human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.
Global
How something as common as rain in Vancouver can send shockwaves through Canada's entire food system
Professor emeritus Dr. Trevor Heaver (Sauder School of Business) noted various factors that affected shipping capacity in Vancouver’s port.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Ottawa Citizen
COVID mask mandates may be coming back. Is there any point? Experts are divided
Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed why governments and public health leaders may be reluctant to bring back mask mandates.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette