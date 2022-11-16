UBC In The News

Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study

Clinical professor Dr. Naveed Janjua discussed his study which found that the risk of developing heart inflammation is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer.
Real estate sales forecast to fall by a third in B.C. this year as interest rates rise

Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) said that markets across North America are seeing a sharp decline in home sales right now.
Lengthy wait times have some B.C. cancer patients dying before their first consultations

Gynaecologic oncology clinical professor Dr. Sarah Finlayson gave comments on the growing wait times for cancer care in B.C.
Canadian scientists discover new COVID-19 variant in deer that may spread to humans

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said just because a virus might leap from animals to humans, doesn’t mean it’s able to then spread from human to human.
‘Reinstate masks in public spaces’: Groups pen open letter to B.C. government

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted about how masks are still one of the effective means to prevent human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.
How something as common as rain in Vancouver can send shockwaves through Canada's entire food system

Professor emeritus Dr. Trevor Heaver (Sauder School of Business) noted various factors that affected shipping capacity in Vancouver’s port.
COVID mask mandates may be coming back. Is there any point? Experts are divided

Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed why governments and public health leaders may be reluctant to bring back mask mandates.
