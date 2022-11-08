UBC In The News
Environmentally-friendly packaging developed at UBC
UBC researchers collaborated with Wet’suwet’en First Nation to develop environmentally-friendly packaging or “biofoam.” Forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang was interviewed.
CTV
Researchers investigate impact of road salt on salmon
Zoology adjunct professor Dr. Chris Wood discussed a project looking into the impact of road salt on local Pacific salmon.
CBC
First Nations head to COP27 seeking global leaders' attention for a 'just transition' to greener future
PhD candidate Temitope Onifade (Peter A. Allard School of Law) talked about his experiences at COP26 and the importance of climate conferences.
CBC
Loss, damage and hope at the UN climate talks
Economics undergraduate student Bashar Rahman and UBC COP27 delegate shared what he hopes will come out of COP27.
CBC What On Earth (51:53 mark)
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam and Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the need to end time change.
CTV, Canadian Press via Tri-City News
North Island MP calls on Ottawa to increase funding for health care
Dr. Steve Morgan (school of population and public health) commented on provincial demands for Ottawa to dramatically increase health spending.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
CN Rail's boss pushes back against calls for more regulation to reduce supply bottlenecks
Dr. David Gillen (Sauder School of Business) suggested that the government could open up access to CN and CP tracks for any upstart railway that wants to pay to use them.
Postmedia via Financial Post, Gananoque Reporter
Vancouver critical-mineral firms caught in strategic bind over Chinese investments
Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien noted Canada’s abrupt change in direction on Chinese investments in Canadian critical-mineral exploration.
Postmedia via MSN
Despite calls for more Canadian energy, the sector is headed for long-term decline
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner and political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison co-wrote about the declining Canadian energy sector.
Globe and Mail
COP27: Which countries will push to end fossil fuel production? And which won’t?
Geography professor Dr. Philippe Le Billon (school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about whether COP27 will see countries push to end fossil fuel production.
The Conversation
UBC students pitch climate action ideas to City of Vancouver
Sustainability Hub’s director Linda Nowlan and academic director Dr. Tara Ivanochko, and land and food systems student Carly Hilbert were interviewed about courses offered at UBC to study the impact of climate change.
Global via CFox, Rock101
Youth push for climate action
UBC faculty of forestry co-hosted the 2022 Local Conference of Youth in October.
CTV