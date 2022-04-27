UBC In The News
More squid, less sockeye salmon
New research found that Vancouver restaurants will be serving more seafood from warmer waters, such as humboldt squids, due to climate change.
CTV (20:43 mark)
Analyzing sex differences in health research is important, UBC study finds
New UBC study from psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea found that analyzing sex differences in health research is important.
Glacier Media via Prince George Citizen
Musk's free speech plans for Twitter to face challenges from governments: expert
Dr. Heidi Tworek (school of public policy and global affairs; department of history) discussed Elon Musk’s plans to ease restrictions on Twitter in the name of free speech.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, BNN Bloomberg, CP24, Winnipeg Free Press, BradfordToday.ca, Alaska Highway News, Coast Reporter
Culturally specific day programs improve seniors' mental health but more are needed, advocates say
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch discussed the need for more culturally specific day programs to improve seniors’ mental health.
CBC via Yahoo
Russian oligarch Igor Makarov moved money before Canada added him to sanctions list
Dr. James Brander (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on sanctions against Russian oligarchs and political leaders.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Poilievre to withhold federal funds from cities that don't build enough housing
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre’s proposal to withhold federal funding from municipal governments that don’t approve enough housing.
Daily Hive
Online tool challenges Oak Bay residents to become climate champions
A new toolkit developed by forestry professor emeritus Dr. Stephen Sheppard aims to help Oak Bay residents become climate detectives and advocates in their own backyards.
Black Press Media via Victoria News, Peninsula News Review, Vancouver Island Free Daily
Extreme heat waves threaten honeybee fertility and trigger sudden death
Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, wrote about how heat stress affects honeybees.
The Conversation