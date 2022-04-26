UBC In The News
Culturally specific day programs improve seniors' mental health but more are needed, advocates say
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave comments on the need for more culturally specific day programs to improve seniors’ mental health.
CBC
B.C. Premier Horgan apologizes after swearing on floor of legislature
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier said the family doctor crisis was one of the issues the B.C. NDP government is currently struggling with, which is why B.C. Premier John Horgan was likely eager to push back on the opposition parties.
CBC
Have a little hope for the globe on Earth Day
Toronto Star quoted Dr. Kai Chan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) about the need for system change to address the climate crisis.
Toronto Star
Are you ready to be sued by your pet?
Law adjunct professor Victoria Shroff discussed the growing animal rights movement and that recognizing animals as sentient beings in the law.
CKNW Mornings with Simi, CKNW The Jas Johal Show
The wild cats among us
UBC forestry graduate student Michael Procko shared his experience observing cougars in Golden Ears Provincial Park.
Fraser Valley Current
B.C. prioritizing negotiation over litigation for Indigenous rights
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Peter A. Allard School of Law professor; Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre academic director) commented on the B.C. government’s move towards resolving legal disputes with First Nations outside of the courtroom.
Canadian Press via National Post, Pique Newsmagazine
Building healthy relationship skills supports men’s mental health
Researchers at the UBC’s Men’s Health Research Program, Dr. John L. Oliffe, Gabriela Gonzales Montaner and Mary Theresa Kelly, wrote about why making strength-based relationship skills resources a priority can have clear benefits for men’s well-being.
The Conversation via Coast Reporter, New Westminster Record, Richmond News, Yahoo
Carbon-capture technology wins B.C. company a million-dollar prize backed by Elon Musk’s foundation
Two UBC spin-off companies, Carbin Minerals and Takachar, won $1-million awards each for carbon removal technology from XPrize, which is funded by the Musk Foundation.
Toronto Star