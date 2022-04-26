UBC In The News

Climate change could impact B.C. restaurant menus. Here's how

UBC professor Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed his research which found that Vancouver restaurants will be serving more seafood from warmer waters due to climate change.
CTVGlobal

Culturally specific day programs improve seniors' mental health but more are needed, advocates say

UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave comments on the need for more culturally specific day programs to improve seniors’ mental health.
CBC

B.C. Premier Horgan apologizes after swearing on floor of legislature

UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier said the family doctor crisis was one of the issues the B.C. NDP government is currently struggling with, which is why B.C. Premier John Horgan was likely eager to push back on the opposition parties.
CBC

Have a little hope for the globe on Earth Day

Toronto Star quoted Dr. Kai Chan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) about the need for system change to address the climate crisis.
Toronto Star

Are you ready to be sued by your pet?

Law adjunct professor Victoria Shroff discussed the growing animal rights movement and that recognizing animals as sentient beings in the law.
CKNW Mornings with SimiCKNW The Jas Johal Show

The wild cats among us

UBC forestry graduate student Michael Procko shared his experience observing cougars in Golden Ears Provincial Park.
Fraser Valley Current

B.C. prioritizing negotiation over litigation for Indigenous rights

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Peter A. Allard School of Law professor; Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre academic director) commented on the B.C. government’s move towards resolving legal disputes with First Nations outside of the courtroom.
Canadian Press via National PostPique Newsmagazine

Building healthy relationship skills supports men’s mental health

Researchers at the UBC’s Men’s Health Research Program, Dr. John L. Oliffe, Gabriela Gonzales Montaner and Mary Theresa Kelly, wrote about why making strength-based relationship skills resources a priority can have clear benefits for men’s well-being.
The Conversation via Coast ReporterNew Westminster RecordRichmond NewsYahoo

Carbon-capture technology wins B.C. company a million-dollar prize backed by Elon Musk’s foundation

Two UBC spin-off companies, Carbin Minerals and Takachar, won $1-million awards each for carbon removal technology from XPrize, which is funded by the Musk Foundation.
Toronto Star