UBC In The News

More squid, less salmon — how climate change is impacting Vancouver's seafood menus

UBC professor Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed his research which found that seafood served in Vancouver restaurants is increasingly being dominated by warmer-water species due to climate change.
GlobalCKNW Mornings with Simi (20:50 mark), Sing TaoGlacier Media via CastanetPrince George CitizenNew Westminster RecordDelta OptimistRichmond NewsPique NewsmagazineNorth Shore NewsAlaska Highway NewsTri-City News

Analyzing sex differences in health research is important, UBC study finds

New UBC study from psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea found that analyzing sex differences in health research is important.
Glacier Media via Tri-City NewsBurnaby NowNorth Shore NewsNew Westminster RecordRichmond News

Toolkit designed to navigate climate anxiety Nursing lecturer Raluca Radu and graduate student Natania Abebe discussed a toolkit created by Abebe to help people process climate-related anxiety and stress. CTV, Global

CTVGlobal

How to handle a supervisor’s sudden departure

Faculty of graduate and postdoctoral studies assistant dean Dr. Theresa Rogers discussed ways for graduate students to navigate challenging relationships with their principal investigators.
Nature

Earth Day reminds us we're not on track to solve climate crisis — so we need it more than ever, advocates say

UBC medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem and political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison gave comments on the impact of Earth Day in today’s society.
CBC via Yahoo

Finally heading back to the office? It's getting more expensive to do that

Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on why employers need to think carefully about how to support their office-bound staff.
CBC

Russia’s economy has avoided collapse so far, but trouble is looming. Here’s why

Political science professors Dr. Lisa Sundstrom and Sauder School of Business professor Dr. James Brander discussed how the Russian economy will be affected as the Russo-Ukrainian War continues.
Global via MSN

I'm eligible for a fourth COVID-19 shot. Should I get it?

Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on getting a fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
Healthing

Housing crisis: Vancouver falls short of being family-friendly

Adjunct professor Andy Yan (school of community and regional planning) said Vancouver is getting a reputation among young people that it’s a city where you can come, but you won’t necessarily be able to stay.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

UBC anti-racism task force releases report aimed at addressing systemic discrimination

UBC’s Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence (ARIE) Task Force released a report which includes 54 recommendations to address systemic racism against Indigenous, Black and people of colour within the community. President and vice-chancellor Dr. Santa J. Ono, as well as ARIE Task Force co-chair Handel K. Wright and Dr. Shirley Chau were quoted.
CBC, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Three Canadian companies win $1-million awards each for carbon removal technology

Two UBC spin-off companies, Carbin Minerals and Takachar, won $1-million awards each for carbon removal tech from XPrize, which is funded by the Musk Foundation.
CBCICI-Radio CanadaCTVGlobalTechcouver, Canadian Press via National PostToronto Star, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Environmental advocates determined to inspire you

Radio Canada featured Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries research associate) and Cheryl Ng (Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning communications and engagement coordinator) on how they are committing to tackle the climate crisis.
ICI-Radio Canada

Climate report card gives McMaster, B.C. schools top marks

UBC was ranked as one of the universities that have made the most progress towards climate-responsible investments.
National Observer