UBC In The News
More squid, less salmon — how climate change is impacting Vancouver's seafood menus
UBC professor Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed his research which found that seafood served in Vancouver restaurants is increasingly being dominated by warmer-water species due to climate change.
Analyzing sex differences in health research is important, UBC study finds
New UBC study from psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea found that analyzing sex differences in health research is important.
Nursing lecturer Raluca Radu and graduate student Natania Abebe discussed a toolkit created by Abebe to help people process climate-related anxiety and stress.
How to handle a supervisor’s sudden departure
Faculty of graduate and postdoctoral studies assistant dean Dr. Theresa Rogers discussed ways for graduate students to navigate challenging relationships with their principal investigators.
Finally heading back to the office? It's getting more expensive to do that
Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on why employers need to think carefully about how to support their office-bound staff.
I'm eligible for a fourth COVID-19 shot. Should I get it?
Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on getting a fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
Housing crisis: Vancouver falls short of being family-friendly
Adjunct professor Andy Yan (school of community and regional planning) said Vancouver is getting a reputation among young people that it’s a city where you can come, but you won’t necessarily be able to stay.
UBC anti-racism task force releases report aimed at addressing systemic discrimination
UBC’s Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence (ARIE) Task Force released a report which includes 54 recommendations to address systemic racism against Indigenous, Black and people of colour within the community. President and vice-chancellor Dr. Santa J. Ono, as well as ARIE Task Force co-chair Handel K. Wright and Dr. Shirley Chau were quoted.
Three Canadian companies win $1-million awards each for carbon removal technology
Two UBC spin-off companies, Carbin Minerals and Takachar, won $1-million awards each for carbon removal tech from XPrize, which is funded by the Musk Foundation.
Environmental advocates determined to inspire you
Radio Canada featured Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries research associate) and Cheryl Ng (Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning communications and engagement coordinator) on how they are committing to tackle the climate crisis.
Climate report card gives McMaster, B.C. schools top marks
UBC was ranked as one of the universities that have made the most progress towards climate-responsible investments.
