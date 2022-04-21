UBC In The News
Canada ignored warnings of virus infecting farmed and wild salmon
The Guardian mentioned a 2021 UBC study which found that a salmon virus originally from the Atlantic has spread to B.C. wild salmon.
The Guardian
Vancouver's historical seafood menus offer hints of climate change impact: UBC study
UBC professor Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed his research which found that seafood served in Vancouver restaurants is increasingly being dominated by warmer-water species due to climate change.
Vancouver Sun
Scientists to hike B.C.’s Helm Glacier in Garibaldi Park to measure glacial melt, effects of climate change
Edmonton Journal mentioned a 2015 UBC study which determined that 70 per cent of all glaciers in Canada will be gone by the end of the century.
Edmonton Journal
Why are doctors prescribing nature?
UBC medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the health benefits of nature and why we all need a regular dose of the outdoors.
CNN Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Hubble celebrates 32nd birthday with glorious gaggle of galaxies
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Paul Hickson commented on the Hubble Space Telescope’s 32nd year in orbit.
Cnet
UBC recruits military men for research program involving hockey, to help veterans transition to civilian life
Kinesiology professor Dr. Mark Beauchamp discussed the Purpose After Service through Sport (PASS) program, which wants to study how sports can be used to support the health and well-being of male military veterans.
CBC, CBC On the Island
Climate change panel on Earth Day
UBC medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem and political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison discussed the impact of Earth Day in today’s society.
CBC Early Edition
Ottawa scales back drug price reforms that would have cost big pharma billions
Dr. Steve Morgan (school of population and public health) said there’s still hope prices can be brought down if Ottawa moves ahead with pharmacare.
Globe and Mail
B.C.'s COVID long haulers: Some paying for treatment, all looking for answers
Dr. Christopher Carlsten (school of population and public health) discussed long COVID syndrome.
CTV
B.C. climate scientists, composers score music to warn of planet's deadly potential
UBC music student and composer Ben Ledocohwski and department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Rachel White and graduate student Ruth Moore discussed how they used music to talk about climate change.
Spice Radio, Glacier Media via Castanet, New Westminster Record, Alaska Highway News, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Delta Optimist, Coast Reporter, Dawson Creek Mirror, Burnaby Now
University of B.C. to keep mask mandate in place until June 30 as sixth wave looms
UBC will continue to require that masks be worn in public indoor spaces on both campuses until June 30.
Global, Canadian Press via National Post, Vancouver Sun, Winnipeg Free Press