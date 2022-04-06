UBC In The News
International competition to help predict future Cherry Blossom blooms
Forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich discussed a contest she helped organize challenging citizen scientists to predict peak bloom for cherry blossoms in four cities.
CBC Early Edition, Bharat Express
Social factors make Indigenous people more vulnerable to COVID, says B.C. professor
Sociology professor Dr. Kimberly Huyser discussed how lack of access to clean drinking water and low-quality health care have impacted Indigenous people’s vulnerability to COVID-19.
Black Press Media via Victoria News, Surrey Now-Leader, Penticton Western News, Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News, Peninsula News Review, Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Sooke News Mirror, 100 Mile Free Press, Arrow Lakes News, Castlegar News
'We were a little surprised how effective it was': UBC researcher on new potential COVID treatment
UBC researchers co-developed a nasal spray that’s highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. Research associate Dr. Andrea Olmstead (department of microbiology and immunology) was quoted.
Healthing
A single gene in one species can cause other species to go extinct
Zoology professor Dr. Rachel Germain gave comments on the discovery of a “keystone gene” and its potential effects for how scientists think about the ways ecosystems and the species persist over time.
Scientific American
Engineers borrow a tree’s cellulose to toughen new materials
Professor Dr. Emily Cranston (department of chemical and biological engineering; department of wood science) discussed a new study which used tree cellulose to toughen new materials.
Science News for Students
Putin's push for ruble payments for natural gas exports not strictly about economics, experts say
Professor Dr. Michael Devereux (Vancouver School of Economics) commented on Russia’s demand for ruble-based payments for natural gas exports.
CBC
Probiotics, prebiotics — now postbiotics? What's known and not about latest gut research
Professor Dr. Lisa Osborne (department of microbiology and immunology) discussed what postbiotics are.
CBC
Data experts say 6th wave of COVID-19 not yet in B.C., but urge caution as cases expected to rise
Dr. Daniel Coombs (department of mathematics) and Dr. Horacio Bach (division of infectious diseases) gave comments on whether Canada will have a sixth wave of COVID-19 cases.
CBC
Canada’s hospital capacity crisis will remain long after the pandemic is over
Pediatrics clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy said the Canadian health-care system is a collection of dozens of different systems, which is inefficient and doesn’t produce the best possible public-health outcomes.
Globe and Mail
Nearly two dozen sea lions breached a Tofino, B.C., fish farm and won't leave
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the difficulty of getting sea lions out of the salmon farm in Tofino.
CTV
The real problem behind Canada's out-of-control housing market
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed Canada’s housing market crisis.
Postmedia via Down to Business, Financial Post, MSN
Are your stocks ‘green’ or a climate disaster? A new law may provide the answer
Professor and principal co-investigator Dr. Janis Sarra (Peter A. Allard School of Law; Canada Climate Law Initiative) discussed why the Canadian proposal to mandate climate-change disclosures falls short of its U.S. counterparts.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Powell River Peak, Prince George Citizen, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Alaska Highway News, Castanet
How Prince George housing is affected by people moving here from the Lower Mainland
Media featured a new report by UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative and UNBC’s Community Development Institute that highlights issues around interprovincial migration to small towns in B.C.
Prince George Citizen, Prince George Post
Lack of mask mandate raises concerns, especially as schools set to resume
Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the growth rate of COVID-19 cases since B.C. health orders were relaxed.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Alaska Highway News, Coast Reporter
EV capital of North America
Professor Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) was quoted about making electric cars cheaper than gasoline cars.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Castanet
Public Health Ontario no longer requires Ontario residents to upload positive rapid test results
Dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann commented on B.C. plans to only report weekly confirmed case number and cancelling reporting of antigen test results.
OMNI TV (Cantonese)
UBC biochemist Pieter Cullis wins Gairdner Award for role in COVID-19 vaccines
UBC medicine professor Dr. Pieter Cullis is named the 2022 Canada Gairdner Award laureate for developing the foundational technology behind mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, CTV, Welland Tribune, Parksville Qualicum Beach News, Cowichan Valley Citizen