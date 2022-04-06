UBC In The News

International competition to help predict future Cherry Blossom blooms

Forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich discussed a contest she helped organize challenging citizen scientists to predict peak bloom for cherry blossoms in four cities.
Social factors make Indigenous people more vulnerable to COVID, says B.C. professor

Sociology professor Dr. Kimberly Huyser discussed how lack of access to clean drinking water and low-quality health care have impacted Indigenous people’s vulnerability to COVID-19.
'We were a little surprised how effective it was': UBC researcher on new potential COVID treatment

UBC researchers co-developed a nasal spray that’s highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. Research associate Dr. Andrea Olmstead (department of microbiology and immunology) was quoted.
A single gene in one species can cause other species to go extinct

Zoology professor Dr. Rachel Germain gave comments on the discovery of a “keystone gene” and its potential effects for how scientists think about the ways ecosystems and the species persist over time.
Engineers borrow a tree’s cellulose to toughen new materials

Professor Dr. Emily Cranston (department of chemical and biological engineering; department of wood science) discussed a new study which used tree cellulose to toughen new materials.
Putin's push for ruble payments for natural gas exports not strictly about economics, experts say

Professor Dr. Michael Devereux (Vancouver School of Economics) commented on Russia’s demand for ruble-based payments for natural gas exports.
Probiotics, prebiotics — now postbiotics? What's known and not about latest gut research

Professor Dr. Lisa Osborne (department of microbiology and immunology) discussed what postbiotics are.
Data experts say 6th wave of COVID-19 not yet in B.C., but urge caution as cases expected to rise

Dr. Daniel Coombs (department of mathematics) and Dr. Horacio Bach (division of infectious diseases) gave comments on whether Canada will have a sixth wave of COVID-19 cases.
Canada’s hospital capacity crisis will remain long after the pandemic is over

Pediatrics clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy said the Canadian health-care system is a collection of dozens of different systems, which is inefficient and doesn’t produce the best possible public-health outcomes.
Nearly two dozen sea lions breached a Tofino, B.C., fish farm and won't leave

Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the difficulty of getting sea lions out of the salmon farm in Tofino.
The real problem behind Canada's out-of-control housing market

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed Canada’s housing market crisis.
Are your stocks ‘green’ or a climate disaster? A new law may provide the answer

Professor and principal co-investigator Dr. Janis Sarra (Peter A. Allard School of Law; Canada Climate Law Initiative) discussed why the Canadian proposal to mandate climate-change disclosures falls short of its U.S. counterparts.
How Prince George housing is affected by people moving here from the Lower Mainland

Media featured a new report by UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative and UNBC’s Community Development Institute that highlights issues around interprovincial migration to small towns in B.C.
Lack of mask mandate raises concerns, especially as schools set to resume

Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the growth rate of COVID-19 cases since B.C. health orders were relaxed.
EV capital of North America

Professor Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) was quoted about making electric cars cheaper than gasoline cars.
Public Health Ontario no longer requires Ontario residents to upload positive rapid test results

Dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann commented on B.C. plans to only report weekly confirmed case number and cancelling reporting of antigen test results.
UBC biochemist Pieter Cullis wins Gairdner Award for role in COVID-19 vaccines

UBC medicine professor Dr. Pieter Cullis is named the 2022 Canada Gairdner Award laureate for developing the foundational technology behind mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. 
