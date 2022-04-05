UBC In The News
What we know about the women who vote for Republicans and the men who do not
A New York Times opinion piece mentioned research co-authored by Dr. Terre Satterfield (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability), which found that white men’s risk perception ratings were lower than those of white women, minority-group women and minority-group men.
New York Times (subscription)
Traditional Indigenous agriculture may be key to sustainability in India
UBC postdoctoral fellow Dr. Joli Rumi Borah (faculty of forestry; Himalaya Program) discussed UBC research which found that a traditional Indigenous farming method from India improved crop yield and enhance forest regeneration.
Forbes
Caribou herd rebounds as Indigenous stewards lead conservation efforts.
New UBCO research reveals that Indigenous-led conservation efforts for mountain caribou have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb, master’s student Carmen Richter and professor Dr. Adam T. Ford (UBCO Irving K. Barber faculty of science) were mentioned.
Scientific Inquirer, Science, Daily Hive
Sunflower genes for UV and pollination
Research associate Dr. Marco Todesco (biodiversity research centre; department of botany) discussed how sunflowers’ invisible colours help them attract bees and adapt to drought.
Naked Scientists
Citizen scientists predict peak of cherry blossom season
Forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich discussed a contest she helped organize challenging citizen scientists to predict peak bloom for cherry blossoms in four cities.
Weather Network
Sperm in a lab? Canadian scientists successfully 3D print male reproductive cells
Medicine professor Dr. Ryan Flannigan and his colleagues have 3D printed human testicular cells, which could help offer a solution to people with untreatable forms of male infertility.
India Times, Global via MSN
Climate emergency: natural carbon sinks can help, but not solve everything
Professor Dr. Greg Dipple (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences; Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining) discussed Carbin Minerals, a company he co-founded, which is set to remove 200 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the air in partnership with Shopify.
ICI Radio-Canada
$10,000 wire transfer disappears after bank puts it in wrong account
Professor Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on issues in banks’ current wire transfer systems.
CBC
Press F to stream: Why video games from Halo to The Last of Us are coming to TV
Adjunct professor Peter Boychuk (school of creative writing) discussed difficulties video games face when moving it to other platforms. Boychuk said writing for one is inherently different than writing for the other.
CBC
Pope Francis’s apology for abuses at church-run residential schools unlikely to have legal ramifications, experts say
UBC professor Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Peter A. Allard School of Law; Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre) gave comments on whether Pope Francis’s apology for abuses at residential schools can be used in court.
Globe and Mail
Species on the move: 4 ways conservation can adapt in an era of climate change
UBC professor Dr. Philippe Le Billon (school of public policy and global affairs; department of geography) co-wrote about alternate approaches to conservation in an era of climate change.
The Conversation
The Russian invasion shows how digital technologies have become involved in all aspects of war
UBC professor Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about how digital technologies have become involved in all aspects of war.
The Conversation via The World
Canadian securities regulators must keep pace with the U.S. on mandatory disclosure of climate-related financial risks
Professor and principal co-investigator Dr. Janis Sarra (Peter A. Allard School of Law; Canada Climate Law Initiative) wrote about why Canadian securities regulators must do more to regulate mandatory disclosure of climate-related financial risks.
Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, Waterloo Region Record, St. Catharine’s Standard