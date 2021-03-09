UBC experts on 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster

Thursday, March 11, 2021 marks a decade since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, which resulted in a tsunami as well as the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to the triple disaster:
Dr. David Edgington
Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography
- Post-earthquake efforts in Japan
- Currently researching on lessons that British Columbia can learn from Japan on earthquakes and tsunamis
Dr. Christina Laffin
Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Premodern Japanese Literature and Culture
Department of Asian Studies
- Experienced the 2011 earthquake first-hand while researching Japanese literature in Tokyo
- Can discuss the cultural and social impact of the triple disaster
Dr. Allison Macfarlane
Director, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- Nuclear energy and regulation
- Nuclear waste management and disposal
- Macfarlane is the former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and travelled to Fukushima twice in 2012 and 2015.
Dr. Fuyubi Nakamura
Curator, Asia, Museum of Anthropology
- Nakamura is the curator of Museum of Anthropology’s latest exhibition, A Future for Memory: Art and Life After the Great East Japan Earthquake, based on the past 10 years of her engagement with the disaster region as an anthropologist.
- She will host an online tour of the exhibition on March 11 at 7 p.m.
- She can comment on the artistic, cultural and social responses to the triple disaster.
Dr. M.V. Ramana
Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Affairs
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- Trends in nuclear energy production and changes in nuclear policies of various countries as a result of the Fukushima disaster
- Nuclear reactor safety lessons from Fukushima
- New reactor designs and accident risks
Dr. Sara Shneiderman
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- Social and cultural impacts of disaster, reconstruction and preparedness; with a focus on Nepal’s post-earthquake reconstruction after 2015
