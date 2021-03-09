Fukushima nuclear disaster

UBC experts on 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster

Mar 9, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

Thursday, March 11, 2021 marks a decade since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, which resulted in a tsunami as well as the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to the triple disaster:

Dr. David Edgington
Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography
Email: david.edgington@ubc.ca

  • Post-earthquake efforts in Japan
  • Currently researching on lessons that British Columbia can learn from Japan on earthquakes and tsunamis

*Unavailable Wednesday 12–1 p.m., 4–6 p.m. and Thursday 5–6 p.m.

Dr. Christina Laffin
Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Premodern Japanese Literature and Culture
Department of Asian Studies
Email: christina.laffin@ubc.ca

  • Experienced the 2011 earthquake first-hand while researching Japanese literature in Tokyo
  • Can discuss the cultural and social impact of the triple disaster

Dr. Allison Macfarlane
Director, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: allison.macfarlane@ubc.ca

  • Nuclear energy and regulation
  • Nuclear waste management and disposal
  • Macfarlane is the former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and travelled to Fukushima twice in 2012 and 2015.

Dr. Fuyubi Nakamura
Curator, Asia, Museum of Anthropology
Email: fuyubi.nakamura@ubc.ca

Dr. M.V. Ramana
Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Affairs
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: m.v.ramana@ubc.ca

  • Trends in nuclear energy production and changes in nuclear policies of various countries as a result of the Fukushima disaster
  • Nuclear reactor safety lessons from Fukushima
  • New reactor designs and accident risks

Dr. Sara Shneiderman
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca

  • Social and cultural impacts of disaster, reconstruction and preparedness; with a focus on Nepal’s post-earthquake reconstruction after 2015

*Unavailable Tuesday and Thursday afternoon

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca