UBC experts on 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster Media Advisories

Thursday, March 11, 2021 marks a decade since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, which resulted in a tsunami as well as the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to the triple disaster:

Dr. David Edgington

Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography

Email: david.edgington@ubc.ca

Post-earthquake efforts in Japan

Currently researching on lessons that British Columbia can learn from Japan on earthquakes and tsunamis

*Unavailable Wednesday 12–1 p.m., 4–6 p.m. and Thursday 5–6 p.m.

Dr. Christina Laffin

Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Premodern Japanese Literature and Culture

Department of Asian Studies

Email: christina.laffin@ubc.ca

Experienced the 2011 earthquake first-hand while researching Japanese literature in Tokyo

Can discuss the cultural and social impact of the triple disaster

Dr. Allison Macfarlane

Director, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: allison.macfarlane@ubc.ca

Nuclear energy and regulation

Nuclear waste management and disposal

Macfarlane is the former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and travelled to Fukushima twice in 2012 and 2015.

Dr. Fuyubi Nakamura

Curator, Asia, Museum of Anthropology

Email: fuyubi.nakamura@ubc.ca

Nakamura is the curator of Museum of Anthropology’s latest exhibition, A Future for Memory: Art and Life After the Great East Japan Earthquake, based on the past 10 years of her engagement with the disaster region as an anthropologist.

She will host an online tour of the exhibition on March 11 at 7 p.m.

She can comment on the artistic, cultural and social responses to the triple disaster.

Dr. M.V. Ramana

Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Affairs

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: m.v.ramana@ubc.ca

Trends in nuclear energy production and changes in nuclear policies of various countries as a result of the Fukushima disaster

Nuclear reactor safety lessons from Fukushima

New reactor designs and accident risks

Dr. Sara Shneiderman

Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca

Social and cultural impacts of disaster, reconstruction and preparedness; with a focus on Nepal’s post-earthquake reconstruction after 2015

*Unavailable Tuesday and Thursday afternoon