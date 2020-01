UBC experts on impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump Media Advisories

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, which will set Trump’s impeachment trial in motion. UBC experts are available to comment.

Alan Jacobs

Professor, Department of Political Science

U.S. politics, U.S. public policy

Paul Quirk

Professor, Department of Political Science

