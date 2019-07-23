Boris Johnson will be Britain's next prime minister. Credit: Flickr/Foreign Office

UBC experts on Boris Johnson becoming U.K.’s next prime minister

Arts & Humanities

Jul 23, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

Boris Johnson will replace Theresa May as U.K. prime minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership on Tuesday.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Kurt Huebner
Professor, Institute for European Studies
Cell: 778-994-8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

  • European politics
  • Politics and economics of Brexit

*Currently in Berlin but available for phone/Skype interviews until 12 p.m. PST

Yves Tiberghien
Professor, Department of Political Science
Faculty Associate, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Cell: 604–379–1755 (please text before calling)
Email: yves.tiberghien@ubc.ca

  • European politics, economy and Britain’s national identity

