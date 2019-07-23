Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Boris Johnson becoming U.K.’s next prime minister Arts & Humanities

Boris Johnson will replace Theresa May as U.K. prime minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership on Tuesday.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Kurt Huebner

Professor, Institute for European Studies

Cell: 778-994-8313

Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

European politics

Politics and economics of Brexit

*Currently in Berlin but available for phone/Skype interviews until 12 p.m. PST

Yves Tiberghien

Professor, Department of Political Science

Faculty Associate, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Cell: 604–379–1755 (please text before calling)

Email: yves.tiberghien@ubc.ca