Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘The age of impulse’: G20 leaders meet as world order is rocked by a clash between giants

Yves Tiberghien, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was mentioned in a CBC article about the upcoming G20 meeting. He spoke about Canadian detainees release and the U.S.-China relationship.

The article also appeared in MSN.