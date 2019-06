Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blame ‘sexism’ and climate change for making your asthma and allergies worse

Christopher Carlsten, a professor at UBC’s department of medicine, spoke to Global about the asthma experience when exposed to multiple pollutants.

“In the most susceptible individuals, their airflow can drop almost 50 per cent from its baseline by virtue of that combination,” he said.