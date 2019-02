Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More money, more greenspace, according to UBC study

Vancouver Courier reported on research from UBC’s faculty of forestry which looked at greenspace in cities in relation to local income and education levels.

Lorien Nesbitt, a postdoctoral research fellow and study lead, spoke about the benefits of green spaces.