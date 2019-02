Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Commercial seal hunting proposal getting mixed reaction

CTV spoke to Andrew Trites, of UBC’s Institute of Oceans and Fisheries, about a proposed seal cull.

“My concern with this proposal is the impacts it’s going to have on other parts of the ecosystem,” he said.