Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In profile: Kelowna athlete loving the thrill of the race

Kelowna Capital News featured Austin White, a student at UBC’s Okanagan campus who is member of the UBC Okanagan Heat cross country team, an athlete on the B.C. Snowboard senior team and a coach of the B.C. Snowboard junior team.

A similar article appeared in Castanet.