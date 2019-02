Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Region needs to reconsider Broadway subway to UBC

The Vancouver Sun mentioned Patrick Condon, a UBC professor and founding chairman of the UBC Urban Design Program, in an article about the proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC.

Vancouver is Awesome published a similar article about the costs involved in the project.