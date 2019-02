Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ontario government fines Costco $7 million after illegal kickbacks

The Canadian Press spoke to Michael Law, Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines at UBC, about generic drug prices in Canada in a report on fines incurred by Costco for illegal kickbacks.

Articles appeared on CTV, in the Vancouver Sun, National Post and several other outlets.