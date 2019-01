Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

High society wants its fine foods to also be ethical

CBC On the Coast interviewed UBC sociology professor Emily Huddart Kennedy about her study, which revealed that free-range and fair-trade foods are becoming increasingly important among the elite.

The interview starts at the 1:06:00 mark.